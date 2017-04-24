版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-Alcobra Ltd says mailed proxy materials for extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

April 24 Alcobra Ltd

* Alcobra Ltd - "mailed proxy materials for extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, called by Brosh Capital L.P. and certain of its affiliates"

* Alcobra Ltd- "urges shareholders to reject Brosh Group's efforts to take control of board of directors"

* Says proxy materials describe board's opposition to Brosh Group's calling of meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐