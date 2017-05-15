版本:
BRIEF-Alcobra names David Baker interim CEO, replacing Daniely

May 15 Alcobra Ltd:

* David baker named interim chief executive officer

* Yaron Daniely to step down as chief executive officer, effective May 31, 2017

* Alcobra announces leadership update

* Currently exploring strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
