BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab phase 3 results

June 27 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab phase 3 results for prevention of frequent episodic migraine

* Says ‍​pivotal promise 1 top-line results show eptinezumab met primary and key secondary endpoints

* Says beginning day 1 after first dose, significant reduction in proportion of patients experiencing migraine

* Says average of 1 in 5 patients had no migraines in any given month over months 1 through 6

* Says Promise 1 met the primary endpoint, that is highly statistically significant reductions in monthly migraine days

* enrollment is on track for Promise 2; remains on track to submit BLA with FDA in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
