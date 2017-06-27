BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab phase 3 results

June 27 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces positive eptinezumab
phase 3 results for prevention of frequent episodic migraine
* Says pivotal promise 1 top-line results show eptinezumab
met primary and key secondary endpoints
* Says beginning day 1 after first dose, significant
reduction in proportion of patients experiencing migraine
* Says average of 1 in 5 patients had no migraines in any
given month over months 1 through 6
* Says Promise 1 met the primary endpoint, that is highly
statistically significant reductions in monthly migraine days
* enrollment is on track for Promise 2; remains on track to
submit BLA with FDA in second half of 2018
