BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals says presentation of positive data from Phase 2B clinical trial evaluating Eptinezumab for prevention of migraine

US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eptinezumab emerging clinical profile suggests migraine preventative benefit achieved as soon as 24-48 hours after single infusion
* Single administration of Eptinezumab showed safety profile similar to placebo; no serious adverse events deemed treatment related
Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc announces presentation of positive data from phase 2b clinical trial evaluating eptinezumab for prevention of migraine
On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director