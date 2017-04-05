版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Alderon's Kami project will generate economic impacts Canada wide

April 5 Alderon Iron Ore Corp-

* Alderon's Kami project will generate economic impacts Canada wide, including an estimated $7.6 billion in incomes to workers and businesses and $4.4 billion in federal and provincial government revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
