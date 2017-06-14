BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics announces results from allergic conjunctivitis phase 2b clinical trial

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces results from allergic conjunctivitis phase 2b clinical trial and plans for phase 3 clinical testing
* One-point reduction versus control component of primary endpoint not met
* Plans to initiate phase 3 clinical testing with 0.5% ADX-102 following discussion with regulatory authorities in second half of this year
* 0.5% ADX-102 statistically superior to control and demonstrates late-phase anti-inflammatory activity differentiated from standard of care
* Both concentrations of adx-102 were generally well tolerated and there were no safety concerns observed during trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.