版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics presents noninfectious anterior uveitis Phase 2 clinical trial data

May 17 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

* Presents noninfectious anterior uveitis Phase 2 clinical trial data

* Aldeyra Therapeutics - data demonstrated ADX-102 activity comparable to standard-of-care topical ocular corticosteroids in reducing anterior chamber cell count

* Says unlike corticosteroid therapy, ADX-102 did not increase intraocular pressure

* Aldeyra Therapeutics - results from Phase 3 trial of topical ADX-102 in NAU expected to be announced in second half of 2018

* Aldeyra therapeutics - results from co's Phase 2A dry eye syndrome clinical trial, expected in Q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐