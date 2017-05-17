BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics presents noninfectious anterior uveitis Phase 2 clinical trial data

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc
* Presents noninfectious anterior uveitis Phase 2 clinical trial data
* Aldeyra Therapeutics - data demonstrated ADX-102 activity comparable to standard-of-care topical ocular corticosteroids in reducing anterior chamber cell count
* Says unlike corticosteroid therapy, ADX-102 did not increase intraocular pressure
* Aldeyra Therapeutics - results from Phase 3 trial of topical ADX-102 in NAU expected to be announced in second half of 2018
* Aldeyra therapeutics - results from co's Phase 2A dry eye syndrome clinical trial, expected in Q3 of this year
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood