版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.37

May 15 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

* Aldeyra Therapeutics provides corporate update and announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐