BRIEF-Aleanna Resources receives natural gas production approval in Italy

May 24 BRS Resources Ltd

* Aleanna Resources receives natural gas production approval in italy

* Final approvals on production concession application for gradizza natural gas field development

* Aleanna expects final production concession decree by late summer and anticipates production start-up before end of year

* BRS is active in Italy through its ownership in Aleanna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
