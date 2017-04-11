版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日

BRIEF-Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform, Alere BinaxNOW influenza A & B card 2

April 11 Alere Inc:

* Alere achieves FDA clearance for Alere reader platform and Alere Binaxnow® influenza A & B card 2

* Alere inc -expects to submit application for clinical laboratory improvement amendments waiver of alere binaxnow influenza a & b card 2 test for use on alere reader Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
