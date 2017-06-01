BRIEF-Alere announces commencement of additional consent solicitations for Co's notes

June 1 Alere Inc:
* Alere Inc announces commencement of additional consent
solicitations for Alere Inc's notes
* Alere - commencement of additional consent solicitations
relating to 6.500% senior subordinated notes due 2020, 6.375%
senior subordinated notes due 2023
* Alere Inc - if company does not file 2016 form 10-K by
June 15, 2017, an event of default would arise under each series
of notes
* Alere Inc - commencement of additional consent
solicitations also relating to 7.250% senior notes due 2018
* Alere- among remedies available to noteholders would be
right to accelerate payment of obligations upon notice from
trustee/holders of 25% of applicable notes
* Alere Inc - each consent solicitation will expire at 5:00
p.m., New York City time, on June 7, 2017 unless extended or
earlier terminated
* Alere - expects to file 2016 form 10-K by June 15, 2017
deadline, additional consent solicitations commenced today may
be needed in event that additional time is required
