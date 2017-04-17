BRIEF-Alere concluded its financial statements as of Dec 31, 2015 and 2014 should not be relied upon

April 17 Alere Inc
* Alere - On April 12, concluded co's financial statements
and other financial data as of December 31, 2015 and 2014 should
not be relied upon - SEC filing
* Alere - preliminarily anticipates that restatements will
relate primarily to certain aspects of revenue recognition at
co's South Korean location
* Alere - on April 12, co also concluded financial
statements for years ended Dec 31, 2015, 2014, 2013 should not
be relied upon because of misstatements
* Alere - also have preliminarily identified revenue
recognition error related to one transaction at Japanese
location that impacts 2013 and 2012
* Alere - Misstatements that caused co to conclude financial
statements should not be relied upon related to matters
initially identified in late-Jan 2017
* Alere - expected that misstatements identified in
restatement will not impact total amount of revenue reported
related to any transaction
* Alere - Review expected to produce revenue adjustment
related to 1 transaction in Japan, which resulted in recognition
of about $1 million in 2013 instead of 2012
* Alere - Based on review, expects that, as of Dec 31, 2016,
material weaknesses relating to revenue recognition existing at
dec 31, 2015 to be unremediated
* Alere- based on its review to date, company will have an
additional material weakness related to the control environment
at SD
* Alere - Is working to complete qtrly report on form 10-Q
for quarter ended March 31 but may need to obtain additional
time beyond May 15, 2017 filing deadline
