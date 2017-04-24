BRIEF-Alere Inc enters into third amendment

April 24 Alere Inc:

* Alere Inc - on April 24, co entered into third amendment, dated as of April 24, to secured credit agreement, dated as of June 18, 2015

* Alere Inc - pursuant to third amendment, lenders under credit agreement have agreed to waive certain defaults and events of defaults

* Alere Inc - under amendment, lenders agreed to extend deadlines for delivery of financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2016