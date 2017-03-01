BRIEF-Alere Inc files for non-timely 10-K

March 1 Alere Inc

* Alere Inc - Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Alere - unable to file 10-K within prescribed time period because co is reviewing certain aspects of revenue recognition at Korean, Japanese locations

* Alere- Management recently became aware of information that could impact timing of certain revenue transactions in 2013, 2014, 2015, first 3 quarters of 2016

* Alere- As part of revenue recognition review, reviewing inappropriate conduct at company’s subsidiary in South Korea, Standard Diagnostics, Inc

* Alere - till revenue recognition review being conducted is not yet complete, currently expects that review will result in certain revenue adjustments

* Alere - doesn't expect misstatements to impact total amount of revenue reported related to any transaction

* Alere - correction of revenue amounts will result in a shift of revenue between accounting periods

* Alere - not yet determined if correction of misstatements to require restatement, withdraw reliance on, issued financial statements for 2013, 2014, 2015

* Alere - not yet determined if correction of misstatements to require restatement, withdraw reliance on, issued financial statements for first 3 quarters of 2016