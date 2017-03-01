BRIEF-Alere Inc files for non-timely 10-K

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Alere Inc
* Alere Inc - Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Alere - unable to file 10-K within prescribed time period because co is reviewing certain aspects of revenue recognition at Korean, Japanese locations
* Alere- Management recently became aware of information that could impact timing of certain revenue transactions in 2013, 2014, 2015, first 3 quarters of 2016
* Alere- As part of revenue recognition review, reviewing inappropriate conduct at company’s subsidiary in South Korea, Standard Diagnostics, Inc
* Alere - till revenue recognition review being conducted is not yet complete, currently expects that review will result in certain revenue adjustments
* Alere - doesn't expect misstatements to impact total amount of revenue reported related to any transaction
* Alere - correction of revenue amounts will result in a shift of revenue between accounting periods
* Alere - not yet determined if correction of misstatements to require restatement, withdraw reliance on, issued financial statements for 2013, 2014, 2015
* Alere - not yet determined if correction of misstatements to require restatement, withdraw reliance on, issued financial statements for first 3 quarters of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"