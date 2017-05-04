版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Alere Inc modifies consent solicitations for notes

May 4 Alere Inc

* Alere Inc. Announces modifications of consent solicitations for Alere Inc.'s notes

* Alere- modifications relating to co's 6.500% senior subordinated notes due 2020,6.375% senior subordinated notes due 2023,7.250% senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
