BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical

March 9 Alere Inc

* Alere provides update on Arriva Medical

* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief

* Is considering options for appeal

* Continues to provide patients with supplies they need as administrative appeal process proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
