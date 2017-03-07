版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Alere receives FDA CLIA waiver for Alere i RSV rapid molecular test

March 7 Alere Inc -

* Alere receives FDA CLIA waiver for Alere™ i RSV rapid molecular test

* Alere i RSV test has been granted clinical laboratory improvement amendments waiver by FDA for detection of RSV infection in children & adults Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
