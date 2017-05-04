BRIEF-Aleris Q1 net loss $35 mln vs $6 mln in Q1 2016

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Aleris Corp
* Aleris reports first quarter 2017 results
* Aleris corp - qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $6 million in q1 of 2016
* Says north america favorably impacted by higher building and construction volumes and favorable scrap spreads in quarter
* Says segment income and adjusted ebitda expected to be in line with q2 of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $674 million versus $662 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.