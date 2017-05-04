BRIEF-Aleris Q1 net loss $35 mln vs $6 mln in Q1 2016

May 4 Aleris Corp

* Aleris reports first quarter 2017 results

* Aleris corp - qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $6 million in q1 of 2016

* Says north america favorably impacted by higher building and construction volumes and favorable scrap spreads in quarter

* Says segment income and adjusted ebitda expected to be in line with q2 of 2016

* Qtrly revenue $674 million versus $662 million