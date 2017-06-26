版本:
BRIEF-Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in Boston Omaha

June 26 Boston Omaha Corp

* Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in boston omaha corp as of June 16 - sec filing

* Alex Rozek says purchased boston omaha corp's common stock based on belief that such securities, were "undervalued" Source text : bit.ly/2tb16zg Further company coverage:
