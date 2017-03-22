版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin says Paul Ito to resign as SVP, CFO and treasurer

March 22 Alexander & Baldwin Inc -

* On March 16, Paul Ito notified company of his intent to resign as SVP, CFO and treasurer - SEC filing

* ITO has indicated that he intends to continue to serve in his role until a successor is appointed

* Will conduct a search to identify successor Source text: [bit.ly/2o620HD] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐