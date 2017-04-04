BRIEF-Alexandria Minerals announces $2.5 million financing

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Alexandria Minerals Corp:
* Alexandria announces $2.5 million financing including $2 million strategic investment by Eric Sprott
* Financing will consist of up to 41.7 million units at a price of $0.06 per unit
* Proceeds from transaction will be used for exploration on company's Orenada gold project in Val d'Or, Quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm