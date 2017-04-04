版本:
BRIEF-Alexandria Minerals announces $2.5 million financing

April 4 Alexandria Minerals Corp:

* Alexandria announces $2.5 million financing including $2 million strategic investment by Eric Sprott

* Financing will consist of up to 41.7 million units at a price of $0.06 per unit

* Proceeds from transaction will be used for exploration on company's Orenada gold project in Val d'Or, Quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
