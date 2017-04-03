版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Alexandria Minerals appoints Peter Gundy to chairman of board

April 3 Alexandria Minerals Corp:

* Alexandria Minerals appoints Mr. Peter Gundy to chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
