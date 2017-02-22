版本:
BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities announces public offering of senior notes

Feb 22 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc -

* Announces public offering of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for reduction of outstanding balance on unsecured senior line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
