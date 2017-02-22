版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities announces pricing of public offering

Feb 22 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc announces pricing of public offering of $425,000,000 of senior notes

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc says notes were priced at 99.855 pct of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.967 pct

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc - priced a public offering of $425 million aggregate principal amount of 3.95pct senior notes due 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
