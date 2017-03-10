版本:
BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share

March 9 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock

* Says offering 6.10 million common shares

* priced its public offering of 6.1 million shares of common stock at a price of $108.55 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
