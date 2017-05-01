BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 revenue $270.9 million

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
* Q1 revenue $270.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.29
* Qtrly FFO per share $1.48
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.97 to $6.07; sees 2017 FFO per share $5.84 to $5.94
* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668