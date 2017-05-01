BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.48

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
* Q1 revenue $270.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.29
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $1.48
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.97 to $6.07; sees 2017 FFO per share $5.84 to $5.94
* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: