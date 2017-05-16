版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 17:59 BJT

BRIEF-Alexco announces increase to bought deal flow through equity financing to C$7 million

May 16 Alexco Resource Corp

* Alexco announces increase to previously announced bought deal flow through equity financing to c$7 million

* Alexco - entered into amended agreement with underwriter pursuant to which underwriter agreed to purchase, 3.2 million flow-through common shares at price of c$2.15 a share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
