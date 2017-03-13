版本:
BRIEF-Alexion Pharma says initiated companywide restructuring

March 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals says initiated companywide restructuring

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals' spokeswoman says approximately 7% of roles held by Alexion employees across the organization were affected from restructuring Further company coverage:
