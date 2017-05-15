版本:
BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals says long-term data confirm benefits of Strensiq

May 15 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - long-term data confirm benefits of treatment with strensiq in adolescents and adults with hypophosphatasia through 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
