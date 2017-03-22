版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Alexion submits application for soliris as treatment for refractory generalized myasthenia gravis

March 22 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Alexion submits application in Japan for soliris® (eculizumab) as a potential treatment for patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gmg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐