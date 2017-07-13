FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Algold Resources signs deal with with Wafa Mining & Petroleum
2017年7月13日 / 上午11点09分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Algold Resources signs deal with with Wafa Mining & Petroleum

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - Algold Resources Ltd:

* Algold signs a strategic partnership with Wafa Mining & Petroleum and completes a $3.7m private placement

* Algold-Wafa agreed to complete private placement of units of co, under which it will subscribe for 10% of outstanding total common shares of co, at $0.20/unit

* Algold Resources Ltd - upon closing of private placement wafa will have right to nominate one member to Algold's board

* Algold - net proceeds from private placement offering to be used to carry out exploration drilling on Algold Mauritanian properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

