版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Algoma Central Corp announces sale of Corporate Park Properties

April 18 Algoma Central Corp

* Algoma Central Corporation announces sale of Corporate Park Properties in St. Catharines

* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale of Algoma's interest in properties were $26.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐