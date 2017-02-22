版本:
BRIEF-Algoma Central Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.52

Feb 22 Algoma Central Corp-

* Algoma Central Corporation reports operating results for the year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.52

* Approved an increase in quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
