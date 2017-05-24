版本:
BRIEF-Algoma Central Corp says net proceeds from sale were $7.5 mln

May 24 Algoma Central Corp:

* Algoma Central Corp - net proceeds from sale were $7.5 million

* Algoma Central Corp - has sold Delta Hotels Sault STE. Marie Waterfront Hotel operations and related real estate

* Algoma Central Corp - gain on sale of property will be reported in company's 2017 Q2 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
