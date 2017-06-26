版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Algoma Central suspends sale of Station Mall in Sault Ste Marie

June 26 Algoma Central Corp:

* Algoma Central Corporation suspends sale of Station Mall in Sault Ste. Marie

* Algoma Central - suspension is result of uncertainty created by announcement by Sears Canada that Sears store located in Station Mall will be closed

* Algoma Central - company has decided to suspend on-going discussions regarding a sale of mall until uncertainty created by announcement is resolved

* Options for Station Mall are now being assessed

* Algoma Central Corp - Algoma has yet to receive formal notification of Sears' intent for store Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐