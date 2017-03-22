版本:
BRIEF-Algon Group announces Jim Bannantine as chairman

March 22 Algon Group:

* Algon Group announces Jim Bannantine as Chairman

* Algon Group says Jim Bannantine was most recently President and CEO of Aura Minerals Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
