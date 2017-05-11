版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 07:35 BJT

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

May 11 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

* Q1 revenue C$557.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$606.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐