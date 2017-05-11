BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
May 11 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.07
* Q1 revenue C$557.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$606.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 20 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday tapped a former credit card and prepaid-card executive to lead the U.S. government's $1.4 trillion student loan program, replacing the chief operating officer who resigned last month.
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.