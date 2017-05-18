BRIEF-Alibaba Group qtrly non-gaap earnings per ADS $0.63

May 18 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - board authorizes us$6 billion stock repurchase plan

* Alibaba Group Holding - mobile maus on our China retail marketplaces reached 507 million in March, an increase of 14 million over December 2016

* Qtrly revenue was RMB38,579 million (US$5,605 million), an increase of 60 pct year-over-year

* Alibaba Group Holding - qtrly diluted earnings per ads $0.60

* Alibaba Group Holding - qtrly non-gaap earnings per ads $0.63

* Alibaba Group Holding - China retail marketplaces had 454 million annual active buyers in 12 months ended march 31, 2017, compared to 443 million

* Alibaba Group Holding - new share repurchase program replaces current program

* Alibaba - in fiscal year 2017, mobile gmv transacted on china retail marketplaces was RMB2,981 billion (US$433 billion), or 79 pct of total GMV, an increase of 49 pct

* Alibaba - in 2017, mobile revenue from china commerce retail business was RMB90,731 million (US$13,182 million), or 80 pct of china commerce retail revenue, an increase of 80 pct

* Alibaba Group Holding says number of paying customers of cloud computing business grew to 874,000 in 2017 from 513,000 as of march 31, 2016