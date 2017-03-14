版本:
BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group enters cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

March 14 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd

* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Limited

* deal to build strategic alliance for long term co- development by integrating both parties' respective resources

* Term of cooperation is 3 years or a period commencing from date of signing of strategic cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
