BRIEF-Alibaba said in talks to buy ZTE's software arm for cloud unit - Bloomberg

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Alibaba said in talks to buy ZTE's software arm for cloud unit - Bloomberg

* Alibaba could pay between 2 billion yuan ($294 million) and 3 billion yuan for a division - Bloomberg, citing a source Source text : bloom.bg/2sl39wo Further company coverage:
