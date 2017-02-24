版本:
2017年 2月 25日

BRIEF-Alicia Moy elected to Bank Of Hawaii Corp's board

Feb 24 Bank Of Hawaii Corp:

* Alicia Moy elected to Bank Of Hawaii Corporation board of directors

* With addition of Moy, Bank Of Hawaii Corporation's board of directors increases from 12 to 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
