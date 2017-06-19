版本:
BRIEF-Alight, Inc. Announces series funding round of $11 mln including strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc.

June 19 Alight, inc:

* Alight, inc. Announces series a funding round of $11 million including strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc.

* Alight says closure of series a funding round for $11 million including Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. And a consortium of tech investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
