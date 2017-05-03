BRIEF-Align Technology announces $50 million accelerated stock repurchase program

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Align Technology Inc
* Align Technology announces $50 million accelerated stock repurchase program
* Align Technology Inc - repurchase of $50 million of Align's common stock part of company's $300 million stock repurchase program announced on April 28, 2016
* Align Technology Inc - Align has agreed to repurchase $50 million of its common stock through Wells Fargo, with an initial delivery of about 261,000 shares
* Align Technology - transaction is expected to be completed approximately three months from may 3, 2017 and will be funded with company's cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.