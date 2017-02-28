版本:
BRIEF-Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market

Feb 28 Align Technology Inc

* Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market

* Align Technology says as part of acquisition, Align Technology is acquiring a small team of employees who will be based in Sao Paulo, Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
