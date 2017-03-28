BRIEF-Align Technology prevails in additional U.S. Patent office proceedings initiated by Clearcorrect

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Align Technology Inc:
* Align Technology prevails in additional U.S. Patent office proceedings initiated by clearcorrect
* Align Technology-not asserting '037 patent against clearcorrect in southern district of Texas infringement litigation, or in any other current patent litigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation