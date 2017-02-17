BRIEF-Alignvest Management reports 11.7 pct stake in Trilogy International Partners

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Trilogy International Partners Inc :
* Alignvest Management Corporation reports 11.7 percent stake in Trilogy International Partners Inc as of February 7, 2017 - sec filing Source text- bit.ly/2lsmFaY Further company coverage:
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: