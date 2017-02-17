版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 18日 星期六 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Alignvest Management reports 11.7 pct stake in Trilogy International Partners

Feb 17 Trilogy International Partners Inc :

* Alignvest Management Corporation reports 11.7 percent stake in Trilogy International Partners Inc as of February 7, 2017 - sec filing Source text- bit.ly/2lsmFaY Further company coverage:
