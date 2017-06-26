版本:
BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard says obtained clearance from FTC for acquisition of CST Brands

June 26 Alimentation Couche Tard Inc :

* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announces competition clearance in the United States and closing date of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc.

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc- Obtained clearance from Federal Trade Commission for acquisition of CST Brands, Inc

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - Closing is expected to occur on June 28, 2017 for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
