BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard says obtained clearance from FTC for acquisition of CST Brands

June 26 Alimentation Couche Tard Inc :

* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announces competition clearance in the United States and closing date of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc.

* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - Closing is expected to occur on June 28, 2017 for deal