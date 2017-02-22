版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics file new drug submission for iluvien in Canada

Feb 22 Alimera Sciences Inc

* Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics announce filing of new drug submission for iluvien in Canada

* Alimera Sciences Inc - Knight's new drug submission (NDS) for iluvien has been accepted for review by Health Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐