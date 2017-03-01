版本:
BRIEF-Alimera Sciences Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.10

March 1 Alimera Sciences Inc

* Alimera sciences reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.10

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue rose 84 percent to $10.7 million

* Expects its distributors in italy and middle east to further availability of iluvien in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
